Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he's not in NFL
In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. less
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 16, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him.
Colin Kaepernick, center, attends the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in New York. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. less
Photo: Greg Allen, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick (7) stands on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-18. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) less
Photo: John Froschauer, Associated Press
A photo illustration of a photo by Michael Zagaris of Colin Kaepernick is on this week's Time Magazine.
Photo: Time Magazine
San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold (58), Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) less
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up prior to the team's game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS) less
Photo: Jeff Siner, TNS
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks with defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks after the game at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle,Washington. The Seahawks won the game 37-18. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) less
Photo: Steve Dykes, Getty Images
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick stretches with teammates at the 49ers practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 while the San Francisco 49ers prepare for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks. less
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
A San Francisco 49ers fan holds up a Colin Kaepernick jersey in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Photo: Bob Leverone, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick (7) and Aaron Burbridge (13) walk toward the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms-up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) fFee safety Eric Reid #35, quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 and outside linebacker Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sidelines during the national anthem before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle,Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) less
Photo: Steve Dykes, Getty Images
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: Colin Kaepernick #7 and members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the national anthem prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) less
Photo: Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 37-18. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) less
Photo: Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images
FILE - Int his Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. The dozen NFL players who have joined Kaepernicks protest of social injustices by kneeling or raising a fist during the national anthem have faced vitriolic, sometimes racist reactions on social media and at least one has lost endorsements. None are deterred by the backlash. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) kneels during the national anthem in front of teammates before an NFL football game between the 49ers and the Carolina Panthers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
File-This Sept. 21, 2016, file photo shows, Phoenix Mercury's Kelsey Bone, right, and Mistie Bass, second from right, kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before the start of a first round WNBA playoff basketball game a in Indianapolis. Bass, Bone and their Mercury teammates met with Phoenix police a few weeks ago after practice. It was a very eye-opening experience. "That was such a great opportunity for us to ask some great questions. I don't think the system that is in place in Phoenix is the system in place everywhere," Bass said after practice in New York on Friday as Phoenix prepared for the second round of the playoffs. "To see a model that is so crystal clear and to talk about their training and how much training they get." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) less
Photo: Darron Cummings
Michigan football players raise their fists up in protest during the National Anthem, before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Junfu Han/The Ann Arbor News via AP) less
Photo: Junfu Han
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, from left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas and linebacker Jelani Jenkins say they received death threats through social media following their national anthem protest, but remain committed to push for better race relations, which is why they helped organize a town hall with police and youth leaders. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. less
Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. less
Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Colin Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.
Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback an "All American Icon" and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt"
Colin Kaepernick will be the face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It” campaign, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.
Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Nike hasn't officially announced the contract.
The source says Nike will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity. The deal puts Kaepernick in the top bracket of NFL players with Nike.
The NFL and Nike extended their partnership in March to run through 2028. Nike provides all NFL teams with game-day uniforms and sideline apparel that bears the swoosh logo.
Last week, Kaepernick scored a legal victory in his grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams when an arbitrator denied the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.
Kaepernick contends the owners violated their collective bargaining agreement with players by conspiring to keep him off teams. His case hinges on whether owners worked together rather than decided individually to not sign Kaepernick.
A similar grievance is still pending by former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, a Pro Bowl safety who joined in the protests.
On Friday night, Kaepernick and Reid, also now out of the league, were each given huge ovations when they were introduced and shown on the big screen during a match between Serena and Venus Williams at the U.S. Open.
Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.
Meanwhile, the league and players union still haven't resolved whether players will be punished this season if they choose to kneel or demonstrate during the national anthem. Owners approved a policy requiring players to stand if they are on the sideline during "The Star-Spangled Banner," allowing them to stay off the field if they wish.
But the league and union put that on hold after the Miami Dolphins faced backlash for classifying the protests as conduct potentially detrimental to the team — putting players at risk of fines or suspensions.