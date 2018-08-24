Kansas City bill aims to reduce panhandling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City lawmakers hope a recently proposed ordinance will stop panhandling in traffic without violating the First Amendment.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Councilwoman Teresa Loar introduced the ordinance Thursday, which doesn't use the word "panhandle." The ordinance instead says pedestrians can only be on a median, traffic island or non-sidewalk area near a highway ramp for as long as it takes to cross safely.

Courts across the U.S. have dismissed laws banning panhandlers on the grounds that they violate free expression rights. The proposed ordinance seeks to maneuver around the issue by focusing on pedestrian safety.

Loar says the ordinance is needed as the city is seeing an increase in complaints about panhandling.

The council's transportation and infrastructure committee will hold a public hearing on the ordinance.

___

