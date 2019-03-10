Kansas City tenant advocates call on mayoral hopefuls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City tenant advocacy group is putting pressure on mayoral candidates to address the city's affordable housing crisis.

The Kansas City Star reports that the recently formed KC Tenants released its housing policy platform and demanded a response from the 11 candidates running for mayor. The platform asks candidates to refuse donations from real estate developers and industry executives and calls for more opportunities for tenants to scrub evictions from their records.

The group is also pushing for an emergency fund to help tenants who fall behind on rent and a "ban the box" policy to bar landlords from asking prospective tenants about their criminal history.

Councilman and mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas chairs the city's Housing Committee. Lucas says he would be open to discussing a ban on developer money in municipal elections.