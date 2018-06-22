Kansas chooses 3 companies to manage Medicaid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has awarded new contracts to three insurance companies to manage the state's privatized Medicaid program.

Two of the new contracts announced Friday are renewals for companies currently in the program, Sunflower State Health Plan Inc. and United Healthcare Midwest Inc. The Lawrence Journal-World reported that the third contract went to a company new to the program, Aetna Better Health of Kansas Inc.

The companies were selected from six candidates. Current contractor Amerigroup was not selected for renewal.

Under the program, called KanCare, the companies are paid a per-person rate for managing patient care. About 400,000 low-income families, seniors and disabled individuals are in the program.