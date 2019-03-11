Kansas delegation pushing military honor for Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Members of the Kansas delegation to Congress say former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole should be promoted from captain to colonel in the Army.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the U.S. Senate last week passed legislation that would promote the 95-year-old Dole, who was badly wounded in World War II.

Sen. Pat Roberts and Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Roger Marshall are promoting the honor in Congress.

Dole said he was humbled that the Kansas delegation is trying to honor him. He says the legislation is an honor he shares with many others who fought in the Army, especially those who died in World War II.

Dole was an infantry lieutenant in 1945 when he was wounded by German machine gun fire, which left him with limited mobility in his right arm.

