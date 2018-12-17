Kansas fixes Medicaid billing that cut pediatricians' pay

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Medicaid director is reversing a billing change that resulted in pay cuts to pediatricians.

The Wichita Eagle reports that KanCare Director Jon Hamdorf announced Monday that Kansas is fixing the change that went into effect Nov. 1, which split a bundle of services for child checkups into 12 separate codes. Hamdorf says he realized the billing change led to a reduction in reimbursed services after reviewing data submitted by doctors last week.

Pediatricians had reported that checkup rates for children of certain ages had dropped dramatically, including from $70 to $26 for 1-month-olds. Some doctors had said they'd have to cut back on serving KanCare patients.

Hamdorf says $70 will be the lowest rate for future visits, with additional fees for each of the formerly bundled services.

