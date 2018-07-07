Kansas man makes videos about car collection

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is gaining attention on YouTube for his car collection.

Tyler Hoover, 31, runs the "Hoovie's Garage" YouTube channel, The Wichita Eagle reported . The channel features videos where he purchases broken or unusual cars and documents what it takes to refurbish them. He frequently resells the cars, though he said he often doesn't make money from the sales.

"Flipping would kind of allude to me actually making money when I sell the cars, and that hasn't happened in a long time," he said. "It really wasn't supposed to be a money-making thing, so I really didn't care."

He has more than a dozen cars in his personal collection, which he calls the "Hooptie Fleet." Hoover's vehicles include a 1995 Ferrari, a Tesla Model S and a Porsche 911.

"As a kid, you have a collection of model cars — I must have had a hundred of them," he said. "This is sort of the grown-up version of it. The really, really deranged version of it."

Hoover worked at car dealerships in Wichita before starting his own business, Ad Astra Automotive, which he operated from 2010 to 2015. He also wrote part-time for an auto enthusiast blog.

His most watched video has about 4 million views. The channel's popularity has led to Hoover's inclusion in a reality TV show about weird cars by online network RatedRed.

Hoover said the growth of his subscriber base has allowed him to make ad revenue from videos and get sponsorships from various companies.

