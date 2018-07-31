Kansas man remains hospitalized after stun gun used on him

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A 36-year-old Kansas man remains hospitalized with a head injury he suffered three weeks ago when a Joplin police officer used a stun gun on him.

Police say James Wary, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was recently moved to a transitional care unit and is listed in stable condition at Freeman Hospital West.

The Joplin Globe reports Wary fell July 9 and hit his head on pavement at a Walmart store after an officer used the stun gun to stop him from fleeing. Wary had previously been banned from the store.

Capt. Trevor Duncan said when Wary ran, officer Isaac Costley used his stun gun. Duncan Wary became unresponsive after falling and striking his head. He became unresponsive.

Duncan said an internal police review board cleared the officer of any wrongdoing.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com