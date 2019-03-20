Kansas man who survived attack at Pearl Harbor dies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The man believed to be the last Kansas City-area resident to survive the attack at Pearl Harbor has died.

WDAF-TV reports that 96-year-old Dorwin Lamkin of Overland Park, Kansas, died March 17. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Born in Wisconsin, Lamkin joined the Navy in 1940. He was a corpsman on the USS Nevada when the Japanese attacked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

Lamkin later served at several battles while on the USS San Francisco in 1943 and 1944. He was awarded several medals and citations.

He was the longtime president of a chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and helped lead the drive to create the Pearl Harbor Memorial Park in Mission, Kansas.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com