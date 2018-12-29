Kansas medical board bars 2 from clinic giving vitamin IVs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas medical board has directed a doctor and chiropractor to temporarily stop working at a suburban Kansas City clinic that gives intravenous infusions of vitamins and minerals.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Board of Healing Arts issued emergency orders this month saying the Overland Park, Kansas, clinic's advertising overstated the health benefits of such infusions and it didn't have procedures that ensure the IVs are safe.

Chiropractor Tara Zeller and medical doctor Angela Garner cannot practice at IV Nutrition or any similar IV therapy clinic until further hearings can be held. The board set one for Jan 18.

Their attorney, Brian Niceswanger, said allegations of unsafe clinic conditions are false and he hasn't seen any advertising materials like the ones the board alleges the clinic used improperly.

