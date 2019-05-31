Kansas music festival moves to Topeka over flooding concerns

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A three-day Kansas country music festival scheduled for June has moved from a state park outside Manhattan to the Topeka area because of concerns about flooding.

The Country Stampede announced its move Friday. Organizers said they were unsure of the safety of its original location at Tuttle Creek State Park because of recent severe weather.

The festival will be held at Heartland Park, a motorsports park south of Topeka. The dates of the festival remain June 20-22.

Areas across the state have seen flooding because of heavy rains in recent weeks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the Tuttle Creek Lake is close to full and it is releasing 27,500 cubic feet of water per second to keep water levels manageable.