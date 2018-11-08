Kansas suit challenges anti-abortion clause in telemedicine

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Center for Reproductive Rights has filed a legal challenge to an anti-abortion clause in a Kansas law that expands health coverage through telemedicine.

Its lawsuit was filed Thursday in Shawnee County District Court on behalf of Trust Women Wichita, which operates a clinic in Wichita that has offered abortions and other reproductive health care since 2013.

At issue is the Kansas Telemedicine Act scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1. The bill was signed in May despite concerns about a clause in it saying the law will be nullified if a court ever strikes down a passage forbidding abortions via telemedicine.

The lawsuit contends the law is unconstitutional because treats women seeking abortions differently from other patients seeking medical care through telemedicine and creates an undue burden to abortion access.