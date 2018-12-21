Kasich nixes officer death benefits bill with lawmaker raise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has vetoed a proposal to increase death benefits and insurance coverage for slain public safety officers' families after lawmakers used the bill to increase elected officials' pay.

In a veto message Friday, Kasich called the bill's initial intent "very praiseworthy." But he said he couldn't "support or condone the last-minute rush to include a controversial pay raise" without adequate public debate.

Kasich urged lawmakers to send the original bill to his successor, Republican Gov.-elect Mike DeWine, when the new session begins in January.

He added that if legislators want a pay raise, it should be contained in a stand-alone bill that's "introduced and debated in an open and deliberative process."

The veto is among several that Ohio lawmakers may try to override next week.