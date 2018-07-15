Kauai mayor considers lifting ban on vacation rentals

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. is considering lifting a ban on legal transient vacation rentals on Kauai's flood-ravaged north shore if the owners agree to house some of the families displaced by severe flooding and landslides.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Carvalho said Friday the county would use $100,000 in emergency relief funds to pay for the temporary housing and would ask for discounted rates.

A total of 15 families were displaced when their homes were destroyed in mid-April. Carvalho says some of the residents have been living in tents and cars.

Carvalho issued an executive order in May prohibiting vacation rentals from operating in Lumahai, Wainiha and Haena so the county could concentrate on helping residents affected by the disaster. The order was expected to stand until at least October.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com