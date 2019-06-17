Kayaker who died in Sioux Falls was 17 years old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say the person who died after his kayak capsized on Covell Lake in Sioux Falls was 17 years old.

The boy and a 22-year-old man were in kayaks that overturned Saturday night. The 22-year-old was rescued by lifeguards from the nearby Terrace Park pool and taken to the hospital.

Recovery crews found the body of the teen around midnight.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the two were not wearing life jackets.