Kelso residents asked to limit water use due to low river

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — The western Washington city of Kelso is asking residents to voluntarily limit water use due to low flows in the Cowlitz River.

City Manager Steve Taylor tells The Daily News that residents are being asked to limit yard watering and vehicle washing to 30 minutes on even days of the month for even-numbered addresses and on odd days for odd-numbered addresses.

Residents are also being encouraged to limit showers to five minutes.

Taylor says no restrictions for business or industrial water users are anticipated.

Officials say the Cowlitz River is currently flowing at about 45 percent below average.

