Kentucky Senate OKs bill to limit some attorneys' fees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Outside attorneys representing Kentucky in lawsuits against corporations and other entities would be limited in how much money they could make under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-12 to approve House Bill 198 on Monday. The bill has already passed the House. But the Senate changed the bill, so the House must vote on it again before it can go to the governor for his signature.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear opposes the legislation. He said it would limit his ability to recruit quality attorneys to represent the state in large, complex lawsuits. But supporters say the bill would ensure the state receives the most money possible from lawsuit settlements.