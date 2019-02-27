Kentucky dam holding up amid record level rain, flooded lake

ROWENA, Ky. (AP) — The Wolf Creek Dam near Kentucky's Lake Cumberland is functioning normally, despite record rainfall and pressure from the swollen lake.

The Courier Journal reports the flooded lake caused the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday to release nearly 60,000 cubic feet of water per second from the dam. The release led to some flooding along the Cumberland River.

Wolf Creek Dam was previously considered to be the nation's most at-risk dam that threatened catastrophic failure, and that classification has left some residents wary.

The dam was repaired five years ago at a cost of nearly $600 million, and Army Corps of Engineers senior geologist Mike Brown says there have been no signs of issues so far. He says the repairs are handling the record water pressure.

