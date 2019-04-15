Kentucky gets grant to help clean up petroleum contamination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a nearly $1.2 million grant to help Kentucky clean up petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks.

Last fiscal year, Kentucky officials reported 109 new confirmed discharges, 162 cleanups completed and 636 remaining to be addressed. Officials say Kentucky's goals for this year are to complete 130 cleanups.

EPA officials say the grant is being awarded to the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.

They say the grant is funded through the Leaking Underground Storage Tank Trust Fund. Officials say states may use the funds to support staff employees who oversee the cleanup projects or to pay for contractual services to perform cleanup projects.

The grant was announced while EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited Kentucky on Friday.