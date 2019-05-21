Kentucky primary to offer verdict on Bevin's job performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans will give an initial verdict on Gov. Matt Bevin's job performance in Tuesday's primary election. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose from three prominent candidates looking to challenge Bevin — an ally of President Donald Trump.

The governor's race tops a ballot that includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

The GOP primary will indicate Bevin's standing with conservatives after a turbulent term.

The governor has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies at Kentucky's Capitol, forcing some schools to close. Bevin faces three GOP challengers, including state Rep. Robert Goforth.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins. Beshear is the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor.