Kentucky work zone on I-24 staying in force during holidays

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials say a work zone on Interstate 24 will remain in force during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The state Transportation Cabinet said many travelers and local commuters took suggested alternate routes during the Thanksgiving holiday, reducing the delay to about 20 minutes. The cabinet is again suggesting that travelers use the alternate routes to reduce backups.

The location is at the Tennessee River bridge at the 30-mile marker near Calvert City.

For eastbound traffic, the cabinet said alternate routes include U.S. 62 eastbound at Exit 27 to Kentucky 453 northbound to I-24, or I-69 southbound to U.S. 68 eastbound to I-24. Westbound traffic can use U.S. 68 west from I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 to I-69 northbound, or Kentucky 453 southbound to U.S. 62 westbound to I-24.