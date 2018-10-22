Knoxville awarded $1.8M in transportation alternative grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says the city of Knoxville has been awarded $1.8 million transportation alternative grant to help construct a greenway.

Haslam announced Friday that the grant will enhance the lives of Tennesseans and make the community more livable. Haslam added he was pleased the state could assist with Knoxville's project.

Along with building a greenway, the grant dollars will also be used for landscaping, ADA upgrades and fencing.

The transportation alternative grant stems from a federally funded program administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The state agency has funded more than $372 million in non-traditional transportation projects.