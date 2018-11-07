  • Democrat Laura Kelly waved to the crowd at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center in Topeka after she won election Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, to become the next Kansas governor. (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) Photo: Thad Allton, AP / The Topeka Capital-Journal
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach made fighting illegal immigration a key issue in running for Kansas governor, echoing President Donald Trump's tactics in the campaign's final weeks. It didn't work, and Democrat Laura Kelly defeated him.

She won despite Kobach's national profile and hiss status as Trump's most visible ally. Trump visited Kansas to campaign for Kobach.

Kelly won the governor's race by wooing GOP moderates and independent voters.

She made the race a referendum on unpopular former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's 2012-13 experiment in slashing income taxes. Kansas endured budget woes and national infamy before lawmakers largely reversed the cuts last year.

