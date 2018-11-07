Kobach's immigration emphasis falls short in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach made fighting illegal immigration a key issue in running for Kansas governor, echoing President Donald Trump's tactics in the campaign's final weeks. It didn't work, and Democrat Laura Kelly defeated him.

She won despite Kobach's national profile and hiss status as Trump's most visible ally. Trump visited Kansas to campaign for Kobach.

Kelly won the governor's race by wooing GOP moderates and independent voters.

She made the race a referendum on unpopular former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's 2012-13 experiment in slashing income taxes. Kansas endured budget woes and national infamy before lawmakers largely reversed the cuts last year.

