COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The political arm of a network created by the billionaire Koch brothers is urging two South Carolina Republicans to back legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to unilaterally implement tariffs.

The digital ad unveiled Tuesday by Americans for Prosperity in South Carolina targets U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, pressing for their support of such bills currently pending in Congress.

The ads urge 22 senators and 12 House members from both parties to support the measure, which requires congressional approval for new tariffs or increases on current measures. Similar spots thank sponsors for backing such legislation.

Last summer, both Scott and fellow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham were among 11 senators to oppose a nonbinding resolution to instruct appropriations negotiators to including language curbing the president's powers on tariffs. Rice has spoken favorably about the administration's tariff moves, saying he understands businesses' frustrations but believes the measures could help mend long-range trade issues.

"The Palmetto State knows that tariffs are nothing more than destructive taxes on America's producers and consumers," said Andrew Yates, AFP state director in South Carolina. "South Carolinians deserve to know where our lawmakers stand on this issue."

Last year, some South Carolina companies expressed worry about the potential fallout from Trump administration tariff proposals, including a threat to slap tariffs on auto imports from Europe and other countries, citing U.S. trade deficits with those countries. The proposals also included $34 billion in taxes imposed on Chinese goods, a move that drew Chinese retaliation.

At the time, Gov. Henry McMaster, a longtime ally of the president, urged patience, saying he had expressed to the White House the state's concerns about implications for its foreign companies, including automakers Volvo and BMW.

Talks between the U.S. and China have continued. In July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing policies that hobble foreign competition and threaten U.S. technology.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that he had asked China to remove its tariffs on U.S. farm products such as pork and beef as trade talks progress, saying the move "is very important for our great farmers - and me!"

