Kodiak union claims employer's engaging in unfair practices

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Members of a Kodiak union claim that container transportation and shipping company American President Lines is engaging in unfair labor practices.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports members of Kodiak's International Longshore and Warehouse Union unit formed a picket line Thursday and held up signs that read the "APL unfair, stop withholding information."

A statement by Dennis Young, president of the union's Alaska Longshore division, says after the picket-line was dissipated, union members commenced work for the day but were sent home after the workforce found safety issues with the equipment.

Mike Mizell, American President Lines' manager of operations in Kodiak, denied any unfair labor practices.

He declined to comment on claims over safety issues with equipment.

He says the firm was working on negotiations and hoped to have work starting up again the next day.

