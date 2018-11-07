By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment 6 - Phase-In Property Tax

Hike.

TP PR Yes No
Acadia 55 55 9,245 9,773
Allen 29 29 2,713 3,088
Ascension 74 74 23,427 16,458
Assumption 28 28 3,881 2,547
Avoyelles 49 49 5,652 4,813
Beauregard 40 40 5,509 4,480
Bienville 33 33 2,539 2,283
Bossier 82 82 20,689 11,874
Caddo 151 151 41,676 30,173
Calcasieu 123 123 36,897 20,978
Caldwell 19 19 1,369 1,545
Cameron 14 14 1,475 838
Catahoula 25 25 1,415 1,677
Claiborne 25 25 2,501 1,688
Concordia 20 20 3,371 2,353
DeSoto 37 37 6,047 4,027
EBtnRouge 317 317 80,213 65,128
ECarroll 17 17 1,099 1,084
EFeliciana 24 24 3,272 3,424
Evangeline 56 56 4,599 4,857
Franklin 25 25 3,086 3,170
Grant 34 34 2,558 3,378
Iberia 64 64 10,749 9,791
Iberville 39 39 6,275 4,784
Jackson 31 31 2,843 2,524
Jefferson 273 273 78,978 45,848
Jeff Davis 22 22 5,252 3,654
Lafayette 128 128 39,877 34,310
Lafourche 73 73 15,860 12,693
LaSalle 24 24 1,451 2,976
Lincoln 57 57 7,672 5,181
Livingston 79 79 21,902 18,145
Madison 26 26 1,515 1,483
Morehouse 43 43 3,942 3,940
Natchit 50 50 5,223 5,417
Orleans 351 351 80,373 42,614
Ouachita 87 87 25,727 19,666
Plaquem 16 16 4,392 3,370
Pt Coupe 28 28 5,205 4,049
Rapides 113 113 20,002 19,317
Red River 18 18 1,322 1,434
Richland 23 23 3,089 3,539
Sabine 39 39 2,908 3,424
StBernard 31 31 5,776 4,657
StCharles 44 44 11,038 6,607
StHelena 11 11 2,058 2,046
StJames 30 30 4,697 3,641
StJohnBapt 39 39 7,015 6,366
StLandry 92 92 12,876 13,106
StMartin 51 51 9,312 8,193
StMary 51 51 9,702 6,583
StTammany 158 158 59,965 31,114
Tangipahoa 85 85 19,356 16,362
Tensas 16 16 863 909
Terrebonne 92 92 16,936 12,185
Union 29 29 3,939 3,658
Vermilion 55 55 9,519 7,509
Vernon 73 73 4,469 5,442
Washington 41 41 6,694 5,742
Webster 40 40 7,084 4,922
WBatonRge 28 28 4,787 4,434
WCarroll 17 17 1,325 1,579
WFeliciana 35 35 2,350 2,052
Winn 31 31 1,788 2,019
Totals 3,910 3,910 809,339 596,921

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:49