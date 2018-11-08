LA-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

Rader Andrus Thomas Acadia 768 207 420 Calcasieu 1,326 1,086 3,488 Cameron 20 20 22 Iberia 3,010 129 314 Jeff Davis 140 104 326 Lafayette 2,154 956 1,601 StLandry 20 12 23 StMartin 884 154 656 StMary 965 161 748 Vermilion 405 138 216 Totals 9,692 2,967 7,814

