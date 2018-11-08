By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

Rader Andrus Thomas
Acadia 768 207 420
Calcasieu 1,326 1,086 3,488
Cameron 20 20 22
Iberia 3,010 129 314
Jeff Davis 140 104 326
Lafayette 2,154 956 1,601
StLandry 20 12 23
StMartin 884 154 656
StMary 965 161 748
Vermilion 405 138 216
Totals 9,692 2,967 7,814

AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:09