LA-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Abrham Burkette Fleenor Randol Avoyelles 49 49 7,417 235 2,815 172 Caldwell 19 19 2,532 48 449 16 Catahoula 25 25 2,365 56 816 32 Concordia 20 20 3,812 93 2,013 52 ECarroll 17 17 1,117 65 1,071 38 EFeliciana 13 13 1,599 102 1,575 65 Franklin 25 25 5,263 85 1,217 34 Grant 34 34 5,126 121 669 80 Jackson 31 31 3,801 103 1,537 54 LaSalle 24 24 4,117 73 359 32 Lincoln 57 57 8,254 254 4,458 220 Madison 26 26 1,621 57 1,480 35 Morehouse 43 43 4,759 154 3,029 57 Ouachita 87 87 31,176 946 14,427 523 Rapides 113 113 27,233 865 12,087 635 Richland 23 23 5,149 118 1,680 42 StHelena 2 2 719 27 328 15 StLandry 40 40 6,444 348 5,416 338 Tangipahoa 38 38 8,746 396 4,539 215 Tensas 16 16 1,021 35 770 27 Washington 41 41 8,376 416 3,599 196 WCarroll 17 17 2,634 37 363 11 WFeliciana 35 35 2,875 101 1,505 78 Winn 31 31 2,854 64 911 44 Totals 826 826 149,010 4,799 67,113 3,011

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:14