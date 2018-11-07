By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in

the race for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Abrham Burkette Fleenor Randol
Avoyelles 49 49 7,417 235 2,815 172
Caldwell 19 19 2,532 48 449 16
Catahoula 25 25 2,365 56 816 32
Concordia 20 20 3,812 93 2,013 52
ECarroll 17 17 1,117 65 1,071 38
EFeliciana 13 13 1,599 102 1,575 65
Franklin 25 25 5,263 85 1,217 34
Grant 34 34 5,126 121 669 80
Jackson 31 31 3,801 103 1,537 54
LaSalle 24 24 4,117 73 359 32
Lincoln 57 57 8,254 254 4,458 220
Madison 26 26 1,621 57 1,480 35
Morehouse 43 43 4,759 154 3,029 57
Ouachita 87 87 31,176 946 14,427 523
Rapides 113 113 27,233 865 12,087 635
Richland 23 23 5,149 118 1,680 42
StHelena 2 2 719 27 328 15
StLandry 40 40 6,444 348 5,416 338
Tangipahoa 38 38 8,746 396 4,539 215
Tensas 16 16 1,021 35 770 27
Washington 41 41 8,376 416 3,599 196
WCarroll 17 17 2,634 37 363 11
WFeliciana 35 35 2,875 101 1,505 78
Winn 31 31 2,854 64 911 44
Totals 826 826 149,010 4,799 67,113 3,011

AP Elections 11-07-2018 17:14