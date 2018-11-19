LA man settles revenge porn lawsuit brought by ex

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man convicted of violating California's "revenge porn" law has settled a lawsuit filed against him by the victim, his ex-girlfriend.

Noe Iniguez was sentenced in 2014 to a year in jail after he posted a topless photo of his ex on Facebook. Prosecutors said he used a phony name and also posted comments calling her a "drunk" and urging that she be fired from her job.

The woman sued Iniguez in April 2015, identifying herself only as Jane Doe. City News Service reports Monday that the settlement between the 40-year-old Iniguez and the plaintiff was reached Nov. 13. No terms were divulged.

The revenge porn law prohibits posting sexual images online with malicious intent.