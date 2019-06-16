LGBTQ Pride celebration returns to Navy Pier for 4th year

CHICAGO (AP) — A daylong celebration of LGBTQ culture in Chicago will return for a fourth year to Navy Pier.

Navy Pier Pride by American Airlines will be June 29. The free event from noon to 11 p.m. Organizers say it "will include a variety of festivities to embrace diversity and celebrate the vibrant LGBTQ culture in Chicago."

Activities will range from build-your-own pride bracelets to musical performance by the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus and a fireworks display.

Pride flags are decorating Navy Pier all month and the symbolic rainbow colors are displayed in the center digital screen of the Centennial Wheel.

The Chicago Children's Museum will have a "family resource activity station" and PFLAG Council of Northern Illinois will be there to discuss its mission of building loving LGBTQ families.