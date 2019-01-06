LGBTQ advocates see hope for non-discrimination ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Advocates for LGBTQ Kansans are pointing to recent successful efforts to pass anti-discrimination ordinances in Johnson County as evidence support of such laws is spreading in the state.

Prairie Village and Mission in December approved ordinances barring discrimination in jobs, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity. KCUR reports several other Johnson County cities are considering similar ordinances.

Tom Witt, director of the advocacy group Equality Kansas, says he thinks support is growing for non-discrimination ordinances beyond the Kansas City area to other Kansas municipalities.

The potential for a statewide nondiscrimination ordinance doesn't appear to be as optimistic.

Lenexa Republican state Sen. Mary Pilcher Cook expects steep opposition in the Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature if lawmakers take up the issue during the upcoming session.

___

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com