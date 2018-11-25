Laine scores 5 goals, lifts Winnipeg past St. Louis 8-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets' 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of 97-year-old NHL record.

It was the 61st five-goal game in league history. Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the last player to score six goals in a game, on April 22, 1976, against Boston.

Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Laine's five goal outburst gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 10 November games.

Joe Malone, who played in the early days of the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, scored seven goals in a game with the Quebec Bulldogs in January 1920. He also had a six-goal game and three five-goal games.

Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots for his first career win against St. Louis. He improved to 4-1-1.

Chad Johnson allowed six goals on 25 shots and fell to 2-5-0. He was pulled in favor of Jake Allen after allowing his sixth, and Laine's fourth goal of the game. Allen stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced in relief.

Laine scored his first goal 16:26 into the first period when he buried a feed from Bryan Little just 41 seconds after Wheeler tied the game 1-all with his fourth goal of the season.

Tarasenko tied the game 2-all 1:24 later, when he snapped a 10-game streak without scoring a goal with his seventh tally of the season.

Laine's second goal came on the power play with Vladimir Tarasenko serving a two-minute penalty for roughing and put Winnipeg up 3-2.

Laine completed his seventh career hat trick and third of November when he beat Johnson 12:53 into the third period.

Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson fought Tyler Myers shortly after Laine's third goal, but that did nothing to change the tide as Laine netted his fourth goal later in the period.

Laine netted his fifth of the game when he pushed a feed from Little past Allen, becoming the 45th player in NHL history to record a five-goal game.

David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, and Pat Maroon also scored for the Blues who have not won consecutive games since defeating Carolina and San Jose on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9.

NOTES: Blues LW Brayden Schenn skated in his 100th game with the team. . Perron scored his first goal in 14 games. .. Jets RW Blake Wheeler skated in his 800th career NHL game. .. Laine's has scored 13 goals in 11 career games against St. Louis.

UP NEXT:

Jets: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday

Blues: At Detroit on Wednesday to start a three-game road trip.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports