Lake-effect snow storm may linger into Christmas Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Parts of upstate New York are getting a white Christmas Eve, thanks to lake-effect storms that could linger into Christmas Day in some areas.

The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of snow has fallen by Monday afternoon in areas south of Buffalo. Forecasters say another inch or so may accumulate in the evening before the snow tapers off.

The weather service says up to 6 inches of lake-effect snow is expected to fall in central New York Monday afternoon and continuing into Christmas morning in Onondaga, Madison, Cortland and southern Cayuga counties.

The western half of the state will be overcast with temperatures in the low 30s on Christmas Day, while the eastern half will see sunshine and high temperatures in the 20s or 30s.