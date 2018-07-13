Lamont, Ganim spar in first Democratic governor debate





















Democratic candidates for governor Ned Lamont, left, and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim debate in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Lamont is the party's endorsed candidate, while Ganim petitioned his way onto the Aug. 14 ballot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The two Democratic contenders for Connecticut governor are sparring over who's the better candidate for the state's struggling cities and whether Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim should even be running for governor, given his felony corruption record.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont on Thursday said he salutes Bridgeport voters for giving Ganim a second chance, but urged him to focus on turning around Bridgeport, the state's largest city.

Ganim served seven years in prison for steering city contracts as mayor but returned to win a surprise mayoral election in 2015. He says he "greatly regretted" his past actions, but he has more public service to give Connecticut.

Lamont says he'll fight for Bridgeport and other big cities, but Ganim has accused him of calling Hartford "a mess," which Lamont denies.