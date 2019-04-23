Lamont pulls plans for State Police gun range in Griswold

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont is sticking to a campaign promise to scrap plans for a contentious, proposed Connecticut State Police firing range in Griswold.

The Democrat announced Tuesday the Department of Administrative Services has terminated a purchase-and-sale agreement for a 113-acre piece of land near Pachaug State Forest, where the range was supposed to be located.

Many residents had expressed concern about the noise from the proposed range, which became a hot issue during the 2018 governor's race. Lamont had said he supported building a new shooting facility for the state police, but called the Griswold site the "wrong place."

Lamont says the state will now conduct a "complete analysis of the project" and search for "viable alternative locations."

The current range in Simsbury is prone to flooding.