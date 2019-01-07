Lamont taps career professional to run child welfare agency

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov.-elect Ned Lamont has nominated a career professional at the Department of Children and Families to oversee the child welfare agency.

The Democrat said Monday he's chosen Vannessa Dorentes to be the agency's new commissioner after conducting a national search. Lamont says he concluded "some of the best and the brightest are right on the front lines," pointing out how Dorentes' career has spanned more than 25 years, beginning as a social worker.

The 49-year-old Dorentes has served as a regional administrator in western Connecticut since 2014.

Many of Dorentes' co-workers, friends and even one of her first clients were on hand for Lamont's announcement at the state Capitol.

Kanisha Malloy of Meriden credits Dorentes with being a consistent, positive presence throughout her life since she was in foster care.