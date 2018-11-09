Large fire destroys meat packing business in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A large fire has destroyed a meat packing businesses in central Illinois as flames shot more than 50 feet into the nighttime sky and burned for hours.

The fire broke out Thursday night at Raber Packing Co. on the western edge of Peoria. Limestone Township fire chief Larry Gilmore says firefighters were ordered from the building after a ceiling fell in. Flames soon shot through the roof and it later collapsed. Several fire departments from the area responded to the blaze.

No injuries were reported as the business was closed at the time. A cause wasn't immediately known for the fire, which continued smoldering into early Friday.

Business owner Buddy Raber says it was started by his great-grandfather. He says the family hopes to rebuild.