Largest T. rex skeleton has new display at Chicago museum

CHICAGO (AP) — The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is ready to go back on display at Chicago's Field Museum in a new exhibition space.

The skeleton named Sue (after her discoverer, Sue Hendrickson) is now in a second-floor gallery near other dinosaurs. It opens to the public Friday.

The Chicago Tribune reports the 40.5-foot (12.3-meter) skeleton shares the gallery with the skull of a triceratops and dozens of plant and animal fossils from Sue's era.

Peter Makovicky, the museum's curator of dinosaurs, says the second floor gallery was always intended to be Sue's home, but it ended up near the main north door of the museum before being disassembled earlier this year . That space is now filled by a 122-foot-long (37.2-meter-long) cast skeleton of a titanosaur.

