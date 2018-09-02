Las Cruces fly fishing group healing veterans with PTSD

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Veterans Administration clinic in Las Cruces is helping disabled military veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder through a program that uses the therapeutic benefits of fly fishing.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Project Healing Waters is free for disabled veterans.

The local group has about 10 veterans who participate regularly and gets one or two new members each year.

Ray Kirby's life was on a downhill spiral after he returned from a tour in Iraq.

The Army veteran happened to see a brochure on the program in 2012.

He was connected to fellow veteran Ron Bellerose who taught him fly fishing basics.

Kirby still struggles with mental health issues, but he says fly fishing has helped him cope and he is in better shape today because of it.

___

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com