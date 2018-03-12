Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 10 from homes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ten people were displaced from their homes after a fire at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session says the department responded around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to reports of a fire at the King Richard Court apartments.

Session says firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke coming from the eaves of an apartment building. Crews called in an extra fire engine and truck to help battle the fire on the roof.

Session says the blaze was under control within about 20 minutes and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

