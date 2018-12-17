https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Las-Vegas-man-dies-after-being-hit-by-car-while-13471827.php
Las Vegas man dies after being hit by car while jaywalking
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas man has died after being hit by a car.
Las Vegas police say the incident happened Sunday around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Swenson Street and Twain Avenue.
According to investigators, the 60-year-old victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.
He was hit by a Chevrolet Cavalier and thrown onto the roadway.
Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 23-year-old female driver stated at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Las Vegas police say the death brings the total number of traffic-related fatalities this year to 133.
