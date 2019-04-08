Las Vegas toddler dies after drowning in backyard pool

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a toddler has drowned after falling into a backyard swimming pool.

KTNV-TV reports that the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home near Lake Mead and Jones.

Paramedics responded and took the child to the hospital. But the toddler was pronounced dead.

Police say the department's detectives focused on abuse and neglect cases are overseeing the investigation.

Lt. Bill Steinmetz says the incident is a reminder that parents and caretakers need to use an abundance of caution around pools and hot tubs.

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com