Las Vegas urban forest could be added to national tree tally

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is known as a dry desert town but the city's urban trees can be overlooked when competing for attention with the city's flash and neon.

The U.S. Forest Service wants to inventory Las Vegas' urban forest, identifying it as one of 100 U.S. metropolitan areas to eventually add to its annual national tree tally.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Forest Service has tallied rural trees for more than 80 years but Congress in 2014 expanded it to cities.

The Forest Service has inventoried a handful of cities and is working on dozens more. It's unclear the Forest Service will start counting in Las Vegas.

A state count in 2013 tallied more than 117,000 trees on public property in metro Las Vegas, Boulder City and Mesquite.