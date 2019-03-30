Last F-16 fighter plane set to depart from Vermont air base

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The last F-16 fighter plane is scheduled to fly from the Vermont Air National Guard Base at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington.

WCAX-TV reports the final F-16 flight from South Burlington is scheduled for April 6.

While the F-16s are leaving, the Vermont Guard is preparing to accept delivery in September of F-35 fighter planes.

The Vermont Air Guard has undergone $160 million in upgrades to prepare for the arrival of the F-35.

Some people have opposed the basing of the planes in Vermont, arguing they are too noisy and unproven to be based in a residential area. Proponents say the F-35s will ensure the Vermont air guard plays an important role in the nation's defense for decades to come.