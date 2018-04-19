Latest attack trio aiming to continue rich legacy









DARIEN—You don’t reach 60 consecutive wins by accident.

It takes a talented and disciplined roster from top-to-bottom, elite coaching and a little luck.

Darien has all that, but what has been remarkable year after year is the play of the Wave’s first attack line.

In 2016, the line of Jack Kniffin, Colin Minicus and Kevin Lindley was as good as there was in the country.

In 2017, Lindley became the focal point, setting school records for goals in a season, game and career and complemented by Matt Meyjes and Logan McGovern.

Now, it’s McGovern, who had over 100 points a season ago and has over 200 for his career, that is the face of the team. He is joined by senior Brian Minicus and junior Hudson Pokorny.

“Everyone complements each other very well,” McGovern said. “Brian is a lefty shooter and a dodger like Kevin was, Hudson is a great finisher and can dodge if called on. We’re just very balanced down there like we always are.”

The parallels the last three seasons are interesting.

All three years the lines have consisted of two seniors and a junior, seemingly grooming the leading scorer for the next season. It worked with Lindley, it’s working with McGovern and Pokorny is next in line.

Another similarity is the path both Meyjes and Brian Minicus took to their spots. Because of the team needs, both played midfield as juniors. Both were successful enough to see crucial minutes for state championship teams, earning their spots in their natural position for their senior seasons.

Not only do the upperclassmen provide an example for those that will follow in their place in incoming years, they’re so precise that other FCIAC teams use their film to train.

“When you got kids like McGovern and Minicus and Pokorny and the whole show they have around them, you really see how offenses run on time,” Fairfield Ludlowe coach Chris Parisi said earlier in the season. “Everything is time, time, time, time and for our kids to see that defensively—anytime we turn our heads, cutters come and the ball is fed right there. So, by them exposing us on film, makes us better, helps us prepare.”

Playing on that top line is an honor at Darien, and one not taken lightly by those that grace the position.

“Year to year we’re trying to make a name for ourselves, in practice we always put in a lot of work,” McGovern said. “People are never going to forget about those guys, but we just want to make a name for ourselves out there.”

It’s safe to say, they already have.

