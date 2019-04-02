Lawmaker agrees to pay $4,500 fine levied in 2009

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker has agreed to pay a decade-old $4,500 fine for election law violations, but continues to insist she did nothing wrong.

Democratic Hartford Rep. Minnie Gonzalez said Tuesday that she recently paid $1,000 and agreed to pay $500 a month until the fine is fully paid. The state attorney general's office confirmed the payment and monthly agreement.

Gonzalez was fined by the State Elections Enforcement Commission in 2009 for improperly being present when four voters filled out absentee ballots for the 2006 election. Gonzalez appealed, but the state Appellate Court upheld the fine in 2013.

The attorney general's office last month threatened to sue Gonzalez if she didn't pay.

Gonzalez says she's upset she has to pay a fine for something she didn't do.