Lawmaker says she won't hear Alaska abortion ban bill

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state House Health and Social Services Committee co-chair says she will not hear a bill that seeks to outlaw abortion in Alaska.

Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz of Anchorage says she has "no interest in making it illegal for women to get an important health care procedure."

The bill was introduced on the last day of the regular legislative session by Republican Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla. He has been outspoken in his opposition to abortion.

It defines a "preborn child" as a person from the time of conception.

The bill remains in play for the next regular session, starting in January. Spohnholz's committee is the first of three to which it was referred.

It comes as several states have taken steps to ban or severely restrict abortions.