Lawmakers set to discuss West Virginia disaster housing rift

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are set to discuss an embattled housing program aimed at helping 2016 flood victims.

Joint legislative committees on flooding and government and finance plan to meet Thursday at the state Capitol in Charleston.

RISE West Virginia has been under fire following complaints about poor management and residents receiving no help. Lawmakers are investigating the $150 million housing assistance program.

Last month, Gov. Jim Justice forced out state Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher and Deputy Commerce Secretary Josh Jarrell was fired. The Commerce Department was put in charge of the program in 2016 by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

Among those scheduled to testify Thursday are Jarrell and Mary Jo Thompson, a former RISE West Virginia senior official. Thompson has been subpoenaed to appear.