Lawmakers support monument to Louisiana's Gold Star families

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to erect a monument near the state Capitol to honor people who lost family members serving in the military.

The Gold Star Families monument will be placed on the east side of the building in an area known as Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The governor, Senate president and House speaker will have to sign off on placement and design.

The Senate voted 37-0 and the House 82-0 for a bill authorizing the monument , sponsored by Sen. Jonathan Perry, a Kaplan Republican.

The legislation heads next to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who supports it.

Private donations will pay for the structure. Rep. Helena Moreno, a New Orleans Democrat who handled the bill in the House, says the money already has been raised.

___

Senate Bill 175: www.legis.la.gov