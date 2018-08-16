Lawmakers to question rail officials over cancellations

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Transit officials are on the hot seat over dozens of recent train cancellations.

Lawmakers are scheduled to question New Jersey Transit officials on Thursday morning at a hearing in Trenton.

A shortage of engineers combined with required track safety work has led to numerous cancellations and stoked commuter anger.

The disruptions are expected to ease up but still continue until the end of the year as NJ Transit finishes installing the federally required emergency braking system.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has made reforming NJ Transit a key goal of his administration, and he has taken heat for the recent troubles.

Murphy has blamed the agency's problems on under-investment under former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.